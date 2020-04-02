Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) will report earnings per share of $0.88 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the lowest is $0.82. Citizens Financial Group posted earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.93. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $4.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Citizens Financial Group.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CFG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a price objective (up previously from ) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.14.

In other news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $99,945.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,899.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.15 per share, for a total transaction of $155,750.00. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $199,956,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,128,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $373,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CFG traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.42. The company had a trading volume of 7,065,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,121,747. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.86. Citizens Financial Group has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $41.29.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

