Clams Trading 30.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CLAM)

Clams (CURRENCY:CLAM) traded 25.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Clams has a market cap of $692,472.55 and $26.00 worth of Clams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Clams has traded 30.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Clams coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00002515 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, Poloniex and Bitsane.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Clams alerts:

BitBay (BAY) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00018618 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014484 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00014162 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005724 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00013158 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000194 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Clams Profile

Clams (CLAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2014. Clams’ total supply is 17,685,750 coins and its circulating supply is 4,059,747 coins. Clams’ official Twitter account is @ClamClient . The Reddit community for Clams is /r/CLAMClient and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Clams is clamcoin.org

Buying and Selling Clams

Clams can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Bitsane and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clams directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clams should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Clams using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Clams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Clams and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.