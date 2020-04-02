Clipper Coin Market Cap Hits $7.13 Million (CCC)

Clipper Coin (CURRENCY:CCC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, Clipper Coin has traded 60.9% higher against the dollar. Clipper Coin has a market cap of $7.13 million and approximately $11.44 million worth of Clipper Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Clipper Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, FCoin and Coinsuper.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00050621 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000699 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $297.68 or 0.04389136 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00066037 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00036526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006111 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014738 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010726 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003402 BTC.

Clipper Coin Token Profile

Clipper Coin (CCC) is a token. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. Clipper Coin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,963,270,216 tokens. Clipper Coin’s official Twitter account is @ClipperCoinCap . The official website for Clipper Coin is clippercoin.com

Buying and Selling Clipper Coin

Clipper Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, FCoin and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clipper Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clipper Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Clipper Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

