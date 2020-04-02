CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) Stock Price Up 13.1%

Shares of CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO) shot up 13.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $117.83 and last traded at $114.20, 409,602 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 110% from the average session volume of 195,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.93.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNOOC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of CNOOC from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cfra downgraded shares of CNOOC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $179.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group cut shares of CNOOC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded CNOOC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.03. The company has a market capitalization of $46.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $5.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 8.4%. CNOOC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNOOC by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in CNOOC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $791,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in CNOOC by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CNOOC in the 4th quarter worth $1,499,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CNOOC by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

About CNOOC (NYSE:CEO)

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and other petroleum products. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Trading Business segments. The company produces offshore crude oil and natural gas primarily in Bohai, Western South China Sea, Eastern South China Sea, and East China Sea in offshore China.

