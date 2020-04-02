Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Community Bank System, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Separately, Hovde Group downgraded Community Bank System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday.

NYSE CBU traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.48. 375,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,483. Community Bank System has a one year low of $47.01 and a one year high of $72.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.85.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 27.43%. The business had revenue of $149.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts predict that Community Bank System will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Community Bank System news, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson acquired 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.20 per share, for a total transaction of $36,585.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,530.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the 4th quarter worth $20,360,711,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,971,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,330,000 after acquiring an additional 200,012 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,301,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,302,000 after acquiring an additional 31,816 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,019,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,308,000 after acquiring an additional 96,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 694,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,275,000 after purchasing an additional 16,680 shares during the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

