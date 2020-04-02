Comparing HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) & Chubb (NYSE:CB)

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) and Chubb (NYSE:CB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

HCI Group has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chubb has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for HCI Group and Chubb, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HCI Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Chubb 2 8 5 0 2.20

Chubb has a consensus price target of $155.15, suggesting a potential upside of 46.47%. Given Chubb’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Chubb is more favorable than HCI Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.4% of HCI Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.8% of Chubb shares are held by institutional investors. 24.1% of HCI Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Chubb shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares HCI Group and Chubb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HCI Group 10.65% 11.05% 2.62% Chubb 12.61% 8.59% 2.66%

Dividends

HCI Group pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Chubb pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. HCI Group pays out 62.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Chubb pays out 29.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. HCI Group has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Chubb has raised its dividend for 54 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HCI Group and Chubb’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HCI Group $242.47 million 1.30 $26.58 million $2.57 15.45 Chubb $35.31 billion 1.36 $4.45 billion $10.11 10.48

Chubb has higher revenue and earnings than HCI Group. Chubb is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HCI Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Chubb beats HCI Group on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc. engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs. The company also owns and operates one full-service restaurant, two marinas, three retail shopping centers, one office building, and one vacant shopping center for investment purposes. In addition, it designs and develops Web-based applications and products for mobile devices. The company was formerly known as Homeowners Choice, Inc. and changed its name to HCI Group, Inc. in May 2013. HCI Group, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. Its North America Personal P&C Insurance segment provides affluent and high net worth individuals and families with homeowners, automobile and collector cars, valuable articles, personal and excess liability, travel insurance, and recreational marine insurance and services in the United States and Canada. The company's North America Agricultural Insurance segment offers multiple peril crop and crop-hail insurance; and coverage for farm and ranch property, and commercial agriculture products. Its Overseas General Insurance segment provides coverage for traditional commercial property and casualty; specialty categories, such as financial lines, marine, energy, aviation, political risk, and construction risk; and group accident and health, and traditional and specialty personal lines for corporations, middle markets, and small customers through retail brokers, agents, and other channels. The company's Global Reinsurance segment offers traditional and specialty reinsurance under the Chubb Tempest Re brand name to property and casualty companies. Its Life Insurance segment provides protection and savings products comprising whole life, endowment plans, individual term life, group term life, medical and health, personal accident, credit life, universal life, and unit linked contracts. The company was formerly known as ACE Limited and changed its name to Chubb Limited in January 2016. Chubb Limited was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

