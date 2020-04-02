ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Shares Up 14.3%

ContraFect Corp (NASDAQ:CFRX) rose 14.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.52 and last traded at $5.36, approximately 115,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 236,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.

CFRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded ContraFect from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of ContraFect in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of ContraFect in a research report on Thursday, March 19th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.62. The stock has a market cap of $71.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.28). As a group, research analysts anticipate that ContraFect Corp will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Birchview Capital LP raised its position in shares of ContraFect by 1,145.4% in the 4th quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 2,827,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in ContraFect by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,043,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 551,626 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ContraFect in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trellus Management Company LLC raised its holdings in ContraFect by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 65,882 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 80,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period.

About ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX)

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that is in Phase II human clinical trials for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible; and CF-404, a combination of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), which is in preclinical trial stage for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza.

