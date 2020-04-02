Cowen Upgrades Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) to Outperform

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) was upgraded by Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 57.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Wendys from to in a research note on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Wendys from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Wendys in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wendys from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Longbow Research decreased their target price on Wendys from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.70.

NASDAQ:WEN traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.35. The stock had a trading volume of 10,194,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,460,037. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. Wendys has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $24.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $427.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.70 million. Wendys had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wendys will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Wendys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,630,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Wendys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Motco bought a new stake in Wendys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Wendys by 219.8% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Wendys by 512.1% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wendys

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

