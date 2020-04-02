Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,430,525 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 226% from the previous session’s volume of 744,485 shares.The stock last traded at $8.54 and had previously closed at $7.54.

A number of research firms have commented on CRTO. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Criteo from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Criteo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Criteo from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised Criteo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.30.

Get Criteo alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $509.42 million, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.65 and a 200-day moving average of $15.76.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. Criteo had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $266.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Criteo SA will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Criteo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,287,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Criteo by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,744 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 118,413 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Criteo by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 979,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,000,000 after purchasing an additional 161,905 shares during the period. Roumell Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 4th quarter worth $1,459,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo in the fourth quarter valued at $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

About Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.