Cullinan Associates Inc. Grows Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 294,682 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 0.9% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $11,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 316,192 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,393 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 55,270 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 43,352 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 105,268 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $14,545,000 after acquiring an additional 12,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $937,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.28.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,751,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,849,116. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The company has a market cap of $170.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.71.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

