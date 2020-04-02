Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $9.37 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,805 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 0.8% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,080.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,333.20.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total value of $54,121,909.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,239,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,349,829,494.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 724,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,615,847 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN traded down $42.02 on Wednesday, reaching $1,907.70. 4,106,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,597,959. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,185.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,953.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,845.72. The stock has a market cap of $970.59 billion, a PE ratio of 82.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.55.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.42 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

