CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Position Boosted by Orrstown Financial Services Inc.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,546 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.16.

NYSE:CVS traded down $2.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.41. 16,801,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,805,113. The company has a market capitalization of $77.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.78. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $77.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.29.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 327,069 shares of company stock valued at $24,292,341 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.