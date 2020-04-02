Cyanconnode (LON:CYAN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Cyanconnode (LON:CYAN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (2.51) (($0.03)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX (2.20) (($0.03)) by GBX (0.31) ($0.00), Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of CYAN stock remained flat at $GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,345,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,151. Cyanconnode has a one year low of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 7.20 ($0.09). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3.02.

Get Cyanconnode alerts:

In other news, insider William David Johns-Powell sold 3,204,668 shares of Cyanconnode stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03), for a total transaction of £64,093.36 ($84,311.18).

CyanConnode Holdings plc engages in the design, development, and sale of narrowband RF mesh networks that enable Omni Internet of Things (IoT) communications in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers wireless communication technology for smart metering, lighting, and IoT. It provides Narrowband RF mesh technology that supports multi-application networks, enabling communication with any device, including gas, water, and electricity meters, as well as street lighting and traffic lights; Optimal narrowband mesh network for applications, such as smart metering in cities; Omnimesh, a standard-based IoT platform; and Omni IoT platform provides connectivity solutions.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Cyanconnode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyanconnode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.