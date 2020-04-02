Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) Trading 29.4% Higher

Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) traded up 29.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.22, 27,409,376 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 79% from the average session volume of 15,352,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Denbury Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on Denbury Resources from $1.10 to $1.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $0.50 price target on shares of Denbury Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Denbury Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Denbury Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.93.

The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.01. The firm has a market cap of $93.48 million, a P/E ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 3.84.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Denbury Resources had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $310.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Denbury Resources Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,630,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Denbury Resources by 40,315.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,666,175 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,932,000 after buying an additional 6,649,681 shares during the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Denbury Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,211,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Denbury Resources by 172.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,210,792 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Denbury Resources by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,295,533 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Denbury Resources Company Profile (NYSE:DNR)

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

