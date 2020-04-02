Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.60

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.60 and last traded at $8.66, with a volume of 177318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.80.
Several brokerages have commented on DLAKY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.31.
About Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY)
Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.
Recommended Story: Holder of Record
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.