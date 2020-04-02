Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.60

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.60 and last traded at $8.66, with a volume of 177318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.80.

Several brokerages have commented on DLAKY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.31.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 78.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,060 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.

