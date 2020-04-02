DigitalBits (XDB) Achieves Market Cap of $5.62 Million

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 2nd. In the last week, DigitalBits has traded 115.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. DigitalBits has a market cap of $5.62 million and approximately $511,427.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalBits token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000242 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Bilaxy and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.25 or 0.00997875 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00048772 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000034 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 339,373,575 tokens. DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io

DigitalBits Token Trading

DigitalBits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinExchange and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

