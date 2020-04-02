Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Shares Up 10.9%

Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE)’s stock price rose 10.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.96 and last traded at $1.73, approximately 542,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 297,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ESTE. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Roth Capital upgraded Earthstone Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $8.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Earthstone Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.56.

The stock has a market capitalization of $113.92 million, a P/E ratio of 86.54 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.42.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $66.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.16 million. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 7.98%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Earthstone Energy Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Earthstone Energy news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $83,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,159.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Earthstone Energy by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,152 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 10,239 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 11,641 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 343,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 14,962 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.17% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the development and operation of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 93 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 98,847 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 23,646 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 75,201 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

