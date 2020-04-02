Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Shares Gap Up to $9.10

Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.79, but opened at $9.10. Ecopetrol shares last traded at $9.51, with a volume of 2,414,335 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on EC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Ecopetrol from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $12.40 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Ecopetrol to a “hold” rating and set a $12.10 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup upgraded Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.63.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EC. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,826,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,223,000 after acquiring an additional 784,180 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,218,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,235,000 after acquiring an additional 163,996 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,881,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,514,000 after acquiring an additional 10,934 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,294,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,039,000 after acquiring an additional 25,906 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,057,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,116,000 after acquiring an additional 274,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping.

