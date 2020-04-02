ECR Minerals (LON:ECR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2020

ECR Minerals (LON:ECR) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.18) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

ECR Minerals stock remained flat at $GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday. 2,823,861 shares of the company traded hands. ECR Minerals has a 1-year low of GBX 0.43 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 1.35 ($0.02). The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and a PE ratio of -2.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.71.

ECR Minerals Company Profile

ECR Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, identifies, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral projects in Argentina, the Philippines, and Australia. The company has 100% interests in the Avoca, Bailieston, Moormbool, and Timor gold projects located in Victoria, Australia. The company has a 25% interest in the Danglay epithermal gold project located in a prolific gold and copper mining district in the north of the Philippines; and a 100% interest in the SLM gold project situated in La Rioja Province, Argentina.

