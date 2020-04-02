ECR Minerals (LON:ECR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ECR Minerals (LON:ECR) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.18) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
ECR Minerals stock remained flat at $GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday. 2,823,861 shares of the company traded hands. ECR Minerals has a 1-year low of GBX 0.43 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 1.35 ($0.02). The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and a PE ratio of -2.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.71.
ECR Minerals Company Profile
Recommended Story: What is the return on assets formula?
Receive News & Ratings for ECR Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECR Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.