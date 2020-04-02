Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Trading Up 14%

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) shares traded up 14% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.84 and last traded at $26.53, 916,500 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 8% from the average session volume of 993,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.28.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EPC. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Consumer Edge upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.10.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.34, a PEG ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.70.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.95 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a negative net margin of 15.44% and a positive return on equity of 13.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,369,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,803,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,590,000 after buying an additional 30,017 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 102,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 13,152 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile (NYSE:EPC)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.