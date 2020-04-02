EDUCare (EKT) Market Cap Tops $4.43 Million

EDUCare (CURRENCY:EKT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last week, EDUCare has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. One EDUCare token can now be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges including BigONE, HADAX and Bit-Z. EDUCare has a total market cap of $4.43 million and approximately $2.59 million worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014750 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.26 or 0.02569410 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00192476 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00045876 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033816 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

EDUCare Profile

EDUCare’s total supply is 724,297,908 tokens. The official website for EDUCare is ekt8.io . EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin

Buying and Selling EDUCare

EDUCare can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, BigONE and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDUCare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDUCare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EDUCare using one of the exchanges listed above.

