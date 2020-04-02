EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Trading Up 14.8%

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)’s stock price traded up 14.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.40 and last traded at $11.80, 115,200 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 278% from the average session volume of 30,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.28.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on EHang in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $569.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.08.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

