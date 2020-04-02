ENGIE BRASIL EN/S (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.70

ENGIE BRASIL EN/S (OTCMKTS:EGIEY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.70 and last traded at $7.10, with a volume of 11138 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.20.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ENGIE BRASIL EN/S to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.29.

Engie Brasil Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electrical energy in Brazil. It operates 31 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 7 thermal power plants, which comprise 3 coal, 3 biomass, and 1 natural gas power plants; 9 wind farms; 2 photovoltaic solar power plants; and 2 small hydroelectric plants in the states of Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina, Paraná, São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Mato Grosso do Sul, Mato Grosso, Goiás, Tocantins, Maranhão, Piauí, and Ceará.

