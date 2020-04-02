Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Shares Gap Up to $13.55

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.20, but opened at $13.55. Enterprise Products Partners shares last traded at $14.30, with a volume of 18,646,885 shares.

EPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Piper Sandler lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.20.

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.35%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

In other news, Director Richard H. Bachmann bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $184,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,631,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,012,958.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.42 per share, with a total value of $107,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,943,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,079,850.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,010,700 shares of company stock valued at $23,714,970. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $395,000. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 315.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $7,040,000. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.55% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

