EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Trading Up 10.7%

EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) shares traded up 10.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.45 and last traded at $38.30, 12,681,277 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 102% from the average session volume of 6,283,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.60.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EOG. KeyCorp decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Edward Jones lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.70.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.84.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 13.89%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.09%.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total value of $36,325.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 20,652 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its position in EOG Resources by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,491 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

