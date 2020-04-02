Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Stock Price Up 9.8%

Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR)’s stock price was up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.20 and last traded at $32.97, approximately 911,900 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 880,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.04.

A number of research analysts have commented on ESPR shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Esperion Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.69.

The firm has a market cap of $827.78 million, a PE ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.04.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.67) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.99 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 98.94% and a negative net margin of 65.49%. Esperion Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 9819999999.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.24) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics Inc will post -6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy M. Mayleben purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,914. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,036,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,747,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,294,453.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 27,500 shares of company stock worth $1,389,300 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 14.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 9,092 shares during the last quarter.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

