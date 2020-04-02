FinnCap Reaffirms “Corporate” Rating for Morses Club (LON:MCL)

FinnCap reissued their corporate rating on shares of Morses Club (LON:MCL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital upgraded Morses Club to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Morses Club in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Get Morses Club alerts:

Shares of MCL traded down GBX 1.85 ($0.02) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 35.50 ($0.47). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,298. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 88.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 116.37. Morses Club has a twelve month low of GBX 15 ($0.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 181 ($2.38). The company has a market cap of $46.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.28.

Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit services in the United Kingdom. It offers small cash loans between £100 and £1000. The company offers consumer credit through a network of 98 branches and approximately 2,030 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.

See Also: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Morses Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morses Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.