FintruX Network (FTX) Market Cap Tops $778,738.29

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One FintruX Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, HitBTC, IDEX and Liquid. During the last week, FintruX Network has traded up 29.1% against the US dollar. FintruX Network has a total market capitalization of $778,738.29 and approximately $840.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014750 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $174.26 or 0.02569410 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00192476 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00045876 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033816 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About FintruX Network

FintruX Network was first traded on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com

Buying and Selling FintruX Network

FintruX Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, IDEX, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FintruX Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FintruX Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

