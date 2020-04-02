First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd (NYSE:FPL) Stock Price Up 9.9%

First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd (NYSE:FPL)’s stock price traded up 9.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.89 and last traded at $3.68, 423,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 77% from the average session volume of 239,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.35.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.35.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 24.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st.
About First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd (NYSE:FPL)
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.
Featured Article: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.