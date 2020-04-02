First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd (NYSE:FPL) Stock Price Up 9.9%

First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd (NYSE:FPL)’s stock price traded up 9.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.89 and last traded at $3.68, 423,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 77% from the average session volume of 239,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.35.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.35.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 24.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 517,516 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 65,553 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 95,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 23,399 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 385,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 67,738 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd (NYSE:FPL)

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.

