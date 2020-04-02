FOAM Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.64 Million (FOAM)

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded up 28.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 2nd. In the last seven days, FOAM has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar. One FOAM token can currently be bought for about $0.0124 or 0.00000183 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex and IDEX. FOAM has a total market cap of $3.64 million and $6,317.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014750 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.26 or 0.02569410 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00192476 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00045876 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033816 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

FOAM Token Profile

FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 293,529,200 tokens. The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for FOAM is blog.foam.space . FOAM’s official website is www.foam.space . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FOAM

FOAM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FOAM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FOAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

