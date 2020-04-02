FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) Shares Up 27.5%

FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI) was up 27.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.25, approximately 1,796,800 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,104,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FTSI shares. Evercore ISI downgraded FTS International from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of FTS International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FTS International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of FTS International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of FTS International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.28.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average of $1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.37.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. FTS International had a negative return on equity of 14.32% and a negative net margin of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $142.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.87 million. As a group, analysts expect that FTS International Inc will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTSI. FMR LLC purchased a new position in FTS International in the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of FTS International by 46.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 298,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after buying an additional 94,153 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in FTS International during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in FTS International by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 105,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 47,127 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in FTS International by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 618,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 10,856 shares during the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTS International Company Profile (NYSE:FTSI)

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.

