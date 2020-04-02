Genfit (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets restated their buy rating on shares of Genfit (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Shares of GNFTF traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.84. 1,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.96 and a 200-day moving average of $16.29. Genfit has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $26.00.

About Genfit

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, and autoimmune or fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastro-enterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as in Phase 2 study in patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis.

