Gfinity (LON:GFIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Gfinity (LON:GFIN) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (1) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.
LON:GFIN traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1.10 ($0.01). The stock had a trading volume of 23,868,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,038. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2.93. Gfinity has a 1-year low of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 6.70 ($0.09). The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31.
Gfinity Company Profile
