Gfinity (LON:GFIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Gfinity (LON:GFIN) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (1) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

LON:GFIN traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1.10 ($0.01). The stock had a trading volume of 23,868,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,038. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2.93. Gfinity has a 1-year low of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 6.70 ($0.09). The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31.

Gfinity Company Profile

Gfinity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides esports solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Gfinity and CEVO. The Gfinity segment engages in esports related activities, and provision of broadcast and production services. The CEVO segment provides in-house development capabilities and online esports solutions for third parties, as well as technology services.

