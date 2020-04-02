Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Stock Price Up 14.9%

Golden Minerals Co (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM)’s share price shot up 14.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.26 and last traded at $0.25, 587,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 29% from the average session volume of 453,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AUMN shares. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.01 target price on shares of Golden Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golden Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.88 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Golden Minerals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Golden Minerals Co (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) by 108.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 155,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.28% of Golden Minerals worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Golden Minerals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN)

Golden Minerals Company, an exploration stage company, engages in mining, construction, and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company owns 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago precious metals mining properties in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the El Quevar advanced silver exploration property in the province of Salta, Argentina.

