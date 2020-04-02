Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) to Neutral

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) was downgraded by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $4.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $27.00. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 23.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AMRN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a report on Friday, December 13th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Amarin in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRN traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.22. 58,427,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,286,981. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.50 and its 200 day moving average is $17.84. Amarin has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.56 and a beta of 2.19.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Amarin had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $143.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Amarin will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amarin in the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amarin in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Amarin in the 4th quarter worth about $24,924,000. LMR Partners LLP grew its position in Amarin by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 344,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,385,000 after purchasing an additional 211,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amarin by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amarin

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

