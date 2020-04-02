Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) Rating Lowered to Neutral at DA Davidson

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) was downgraded by investment analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $22.00 target price on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.55% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Stephens downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Great Western Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Great Western Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Great Western Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.17.

NYSE:GWB traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,005. Great Western Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $36.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.33 and a 200-day moving average of $31.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $120.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Edward Henning bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.77 per share, for a total transaction of $51,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Robert Chapman sold 4,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $138,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWB. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Great Western Bancorp by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Great Western Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Great Western Bancorp by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 8,603 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Great Western Bancorp by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 35,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,546,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

