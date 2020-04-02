Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) Rating Lowered to Neutral at DA Davidson

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) was downgraded by investment analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $22.00 target price on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.55% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Stephens downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Great Western Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Great Western Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Great Western Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.17.
NYSE:GWB traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,005. Great Western Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $36.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.33 and a 200-day moving average of $31.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
In other news, Director Thomas Edward Henning bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.77 per share, for a total transaction of $51,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Robert Chapman sold 4,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $138,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWB. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Great Western Bancorp by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Great Western Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Great Western Bancorp by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 8,603 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Great Western Bancorp by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 35,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,546,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.
About Great Western Bancorp
Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.
