Greif (NYSE:GEF) Trading 10.6% Higher

Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) shot up 10.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.63 and last traded at $31.50, 287,600 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 12% from the average session volume of 256,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.49.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GEF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greif from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Greif from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Greif from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Greif from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.67.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Greif had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,214,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,669,000 after purchasing an additional 701,200 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its stake in Greif by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 444,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,636,000 after buying an additional 7,795 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Greif during the 4th quarter worth about $19,575,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Greif by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 431,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,082,000 after acquiring an additional 101,974 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Greif by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 86,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 30,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.49% of the company’s stock.

Greif Company Profile (NYSE:GEF)

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

