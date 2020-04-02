Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) Stock Price Up 10%

Gritstone Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:GRTS)’s share price traded up 10% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.29 and last traded at $6.26, 161,419 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 1% from the average session volume of 159,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.69.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on GRTS shares. BidaskClub cut Gritstone Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gritstone Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gritstone Oncology in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gritstone Oncology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a current ratio of 6.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.51.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Gritstone Oncology by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 491.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Gritstone Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS)
Gritstone Oncology Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.
Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?
Receive News & Ratings for Gritstone Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gritstone Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.