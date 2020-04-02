Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) Stock Price Up 10%

Gritstone Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:GRTS)’s share price traded up 10% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.29 and last traded at $6.26, 161,419 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 1% from the average session volume of 159,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.69.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GRTS shares. BidaskClub cut Gritstone Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gritstone Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gritstone Oncology in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gritstone Oncology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a current ratio of 6.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.51.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.08). Gritstone Oncology had a negative net margin of 2,163.41% and a negative return on equity of 62.40%. The business had revenue of $0.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that Gritstone Oncology Inc will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Gritstone Oncology by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 491.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Gritstone Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gritstone Oncology Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

