Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) Shares Up 15.8%

Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR)’s stock price was up 15.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.58 and last traded at $0.47, approximately 4,121,500 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 6,497,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

GPOR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Gulfport Energy from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on shares of Gulfport Energy from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Gulfport Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. US Capital Advisors downgraded Gulfport Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Gulfport Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Gulfport Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.18.

The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.20. The company has a market cap of $65.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.64.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.13). Gulfport Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 116.37%. The firm had revenue of $281.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.83 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gulfport Energy Co. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Gulfport Energy by 4,927,254.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,182,565 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,541 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 654,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,249,000 after acquiring an additional 126,888 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Gulfport Energy by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 366,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Gulfport Energy by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 158,228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 33,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,483,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,411,000 after purchasing an additional 871,753 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:GPOR)

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

