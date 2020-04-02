HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A (NASDAQ:HYAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A (NASDAQ:HYAC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 710,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 169% from the previous session’s volume of 264,153 shares.The stock last traded at $10.00 and had previously closed at $9.75.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A in the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A during the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A during the 4th quarter worth approximately $408,000. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $729,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A in the fourth quarter worth $974,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.98% of the company’s stock.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire businesses or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

