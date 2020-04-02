Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) PT Set at €26.00 by Morgan Stanley

Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) has been given a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 15.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HFG. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on Hellofresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays set a €27.50 ($31.98) price objective on shares of Hellofresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.30 ($18.95) price objective on shares of Hellofresh and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on shares of Hellofresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of Hellofresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €26.13 ($30.39).

ETR:HFG traded up €1.18 ($1.37) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €30.80 ($35.81). The company had a trading volume of 783,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,734. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €23.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of €19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -496.77. Hellofresh has a 1 year low of €7.89 ($9.17) and a 1 year high of €32.10 ($37.33). The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.34.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

