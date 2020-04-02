Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Shares Up 14.8%

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)’s share price shot up 14.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.87 and last traded at $16.35, 3,617,305 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 29% from the average session volume of 2,797,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.24.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from to and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised Helmerich & Payne from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays downgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $47.30 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helmerich & Payne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.72.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.09, a PEG ratio of 53.44 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $614.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.21 million. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. Helmerich & Payne’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.37%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently 162.29%.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, insider Todd Willard Benson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.21 per share, for a total transaction of $202,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 49,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,292.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 726.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 907.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 8,169 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 555.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 54,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 46,554 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 429,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,515,000 after purchasing an additional 42,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,027,000. Institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

