Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,101,800 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 273% from the previous session’s volume of 295,063 shares.The stock last traded at $11.02 and had previously closed at $9.33.

Several research firms have recently commented on HESM. Wells Fargo & Co raised Hess Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “b” rating to an “e+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Get Hess Midstream Partners alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $554.98 million, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.99.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $253.50 million during the quarter. Hess Midstream Partners had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 2.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream Partners LP will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John B. Hess bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.56 per share, for a total transaction of $489,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. J Letwin bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $69,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,914.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Hess Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth about $128,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hess Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Hess Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Green Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

About Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM)

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment is involved in the natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression activities located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.