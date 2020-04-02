HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) Stock Rating Lowered by Desjardins

HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) was downgraded by stock analysts at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HEXO. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on HEXO in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Pi Financial lowered HEXO to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “sell” rating and set a $1.82 price target on shares of HEXO in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital downgraded HEXO from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $3.15 to $1.20 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $2.40.

HEXO stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,902,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,428,398. HEXO has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $8.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.02.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HEXO in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of HEXO in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HEXO by 546.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 23,570 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEXO in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of HEXO by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

