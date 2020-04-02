HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) Stock Rating Lowered by Desjardins

HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) was downgraded by stock analysts at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HEXO. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on HEXO in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Pi Financial lowered HEXO to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “sell” rating and set a $1.82 price target on shares of HEXO in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital downgraded HEXO from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $3.15 to $1.20 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $2.40.
HEXO stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,902,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,428,398. HEXO has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $8.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.02.
About HEXO
HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.
