Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) versus Adomani (NYSE:ADOM) Head to Head Review

Adomani (OTCMKTS:ADOM) and Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Adomani and Horizon Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adomani -41.02% -105.44% -43.51% Horizon Global 10.72% N/A -14.93%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Adomani and Horizon Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adomani 0 1 0 0 2.00 Horizon Global 1 1 0 0 1.50

Horizon Global has a consensus target price of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 21.62%. Given Horizon Global’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Horizon Global is more favorable than Adomani.

Volatility and Risk

Adomani has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Horizon Global has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Adomani shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.0% of Horizon Global shares are held by institutional investors. 30.1% of Adomani shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Horizon Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Adomani and Horizon Global’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adomani $12.56 million 0.52 -$5.15 million ($0.07) -1.27 Horizon Global $690.45 million 0.07 $80.75 million ($3.36) -0.55

Horizon Global has higher revenue and earnings than Adomani. Adomani is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Horizon Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Horizon Global beats Adomani on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adomani

ADOMANI, Inc. provides zero-emission electric and hybrid drivetrain systems for integration in new and existing school buses and medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles. Its products include traction motor/generator and motor controller, as well as power-flow set up for direct-drive configuration, which is a single speed gearbox, or a multi-gear ration transmission system. The company also offers lithium-ion battery packs, inverters, chargers, electrically driven systems for power steering and brakes, wiring harnesses, flat screen user-interface, and fleet technician diagnostic tools. ADOMANI, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Corona, California.

About Horizon Global

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Horizon Americas, Horizon Asia-Pacific, and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, tow bars, security products, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc. It also offers trailering products, including brake controls, jacks, winches, couplers, interior and exterior vehicle lighting, and brake replacement parts. In addition, the company provides cargo management products, such as bike racks, roof cross bar systems, cargo carriers, luggage boxes, car interior protective products, ropes, tie-downs, tarps, tarp straps, bungee cords, loading ramps, and interior travel organizers. Further, it offers other products comprising tubular push and sports bars, side steps, skid plates, and oil pans. Horizon Global Corporation provides its products under the Reese, Hayman-Reese, Draw-Tite, and Westfalia, as well as Aqua Clear, Bulldog, BTM, DHF, Engetran, Fulton, Kovil, Parkside, Reese Secure, Reese Explorer, Reese Power Sports, Reese Towpower, ROLA, Tekonsha, Trojan, WesBarg, Best Bars, Witter Towbar, and TriMotive brands. The company serves original equipment manufacturers and servicers, as well as automotive aftermarket and retail sectors in the agricultural, automotive, construction, fleet, horse/livestock, industrial, marine, military, recreational, trailer, utility, mining, and municipality markets; and serves end consumers through independent installers, warehouse distributors, dealers, original equipment channels, retail stores, and online retailers. Horizon Global Corporation was incorporated in 2015 is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

