HYPERA S A/S (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

HYPERA S A/S (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HYPMY traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.85. 23,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,889. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.26. HYPERA S A/S has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $9.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.09.

HYPERA S A/S Company Profile

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. The company offers prescription medications under the Farmasa, Neo Química, and Luper brands; and over-the-counter medications comprising laxative, antacid, antispasmodic, topical antiseptic, topical, nasal decongestant, and other drugs under Gelol, Anapyon, Biotônico Fontoura, Epocler, Merthiolate, Tamarine, and Rinosoro brands.

