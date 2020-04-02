iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Trading Up 10%

iCAD Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD)’s stock price rose 10% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.46 and last traded at $7.29, approximately 257,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 315,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.63.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ICAD. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of iCAD in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded iCAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities started coverage on iCAD in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on iCAD from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Dougherty & Co began coverage on iCAD in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.92 million, a P/E ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.38 million during the quarter. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 92.89% and a negative net margin of 43.24%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that iCAD Inc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICAD. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of iCAD by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iCAD by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of iCAD by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 603,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iCAD in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iCAD during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

iCAD Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICAD)

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company provides electronic brachytherapy (eBX) products, including Axxent eBx systems for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, endometrial cancer, cervical cancer, and skin cancer, as well as for treating other cancers or conditions where radiation therapy is indicated comprising intraoperative radiation therapy.

