iFresh (NASDAQ:IFMK) Trading 9.7% Higher

iFresh Inc (NASDAQ:IFMK)’s stock price shot up 9.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.64 and last traded at $1.47, 4,899,600 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 275% from the average session volume of 1,304,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.89. The firm has a market cap of $24.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of -4.22.

iFresh (NASDAQ:IFMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.89 million during the quarter.

iFresh Inc operates a network of grocery supermarket chains in the north-eastern United States. The company's chains provide vegetables, seafood, meat, fruits, snacks, seasonings, and other products. It also distributes rice and rice products, and seasonings and spices, as well as assortment of noodles, frozen vegetables, frozen dumplings, and frozen seafood under the Family Elephant, Feiyan, Green Acre, Golden Smell, Redolent, Shuangdeng/Double Lantern, SeaStar, Huang Duan Xiang 1987, and I FRESH brands.

