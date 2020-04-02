Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 711,991 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,361% from the previous session’s volume of 48,723 shares.The stock last traded at $1.62 and had previously closed at $1.35.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut Independence Contract Drilling to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Independence Contract Drilling from $50.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Independence Contract Drilling currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.75.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 3.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.92.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICD. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 14.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 689,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 89,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 798,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 31,213 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 153.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 65,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 39,611 shares during the period. National Investment Services of America LLC purchased a new position in Independence Contract Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 24,101 shares during the period.
Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile (NYSE:ICD)
Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.
