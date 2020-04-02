Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 711,991 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,361% from the previous session’s volume of 48,723 shares.The stock last traded at $1.62 and had previously closed at $1.35.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut Independence Contract Drilling to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Independence Contract Drilling from $50.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Independence Contract Drilling currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 3.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.92.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $45.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.60 million. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 29.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.94%. Analysts anticipate that Independence Contract Drilling Inc will post -11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICD. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 14.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 689,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 89,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 798,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 31,213 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 153.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 65,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 39,611 shares during the period. National Investment Services of America LLC purchased a new position in Independence Contract Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 24,101 shares during the period.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.

