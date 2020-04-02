Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €24.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) received a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective from research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

IFXA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB set a €20.50 ($23.84) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €19.67 ($22.87).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €19.70. Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a 52 week high of €19.70 ($22.91).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

